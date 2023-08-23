Elequin Securities LLC Takes Position in TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTCU)

Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTCU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of TMT Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,055,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TMT Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,448,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMT Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,687,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in TMT Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in TMT Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $612,000.

TMT Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMTCU remained flat at $10.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61. TMT Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $10.99.

About TMT Acquisition

TMT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

