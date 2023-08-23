Elequin Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Elequin Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 130,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 17.0% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 40,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1,182.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 145,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 37,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 89,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 12,113 shares in the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,965. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

