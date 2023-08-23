Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,514,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340,159 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.16% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $520,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,569,000 after buying an additional 1,850,187 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $381,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,528,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,912,000 after buying an additional 58,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.8% during the first quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $553.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,119,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,219. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $557.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $472.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Securities raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,441 shares of company stock worth $360,685,325 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

