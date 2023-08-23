EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) PT Lowered to $1.50

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 209.28% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Get EMCORE alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EMKR

EMCORE Stock Performance

Insider Activity at EMCORE

NASDAQ EMKR opened at $0.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. EMCORE has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $82,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,199,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,589.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 560,105 shares of company stock valued at $403,638. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of EMCORE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 25.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 23,679 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 77,188 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in EMCORE by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 34.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCORE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.