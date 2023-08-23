Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Trading Up 0.8%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 48,256 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 672% from the average daily volume of 6,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELEZY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Endesa from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Endesa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6423 per share. This represents a yield of 5.64%. This is an increase from Endesa’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Endesa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.16%.

About Endesa

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Holland, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2022, it had an installed capacity of 22,044 MW in Spain; operates 317,829 km of distribution and transmission networks; and distributes electricity to 10,545 thousands customers and gas to 1,799 thousands customers.

