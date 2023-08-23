Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 99.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,817,564 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900,326 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $516,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 307.6% during the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 104,343 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,985,000 after acquiring an additional 78,745 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $284,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 94,137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,170,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.2% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,126 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,145,000 after buying an additional 40,554 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,187 shares of company stock valued at $140,075,333 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.82.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $14.48 on Wednesday, reaching $471.16. 63,818,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,546,789. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $481.87.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

