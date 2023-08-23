Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 28,137,228 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 292.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,137,228 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 5.86% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $492,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.44. 1,488,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,206. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $56.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

