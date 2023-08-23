Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,196,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,007 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $463,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $361,000. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.28. 545,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,957. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $229.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

