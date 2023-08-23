Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.25 Billion Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,133,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 585,105 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,254,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,422,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $4.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.63. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.