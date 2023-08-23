Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.94 Billion Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,400,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,923,520 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $2,941,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 127,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 344,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,872,000 after purchasing an additional 64,928 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 268,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,518,000 after purchasing an additional 59,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $389,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFG traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.12. 626,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.45 and a 200-day moving average of $93.43.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

