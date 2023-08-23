Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $694.51 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,529,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485,371 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.92% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $694,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.54. The company had a trading volume of 38,097,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,153,904. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.72. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $113.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2753 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

