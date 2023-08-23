Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,783,166 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 293.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,783,166 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 4.30% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $532,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.79. The company had a trading volume of 20,546,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,919,527. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.60 and a 200-day moving average of $183.22. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

