Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 92,363 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,213,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,363 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $784,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after buying an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $964,597,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,369.6% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,081,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,641,000 after buying an additional 9,896,736 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,851,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,513,000 after buying an additional 141,976 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,716,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,949. The stock has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.06. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $58.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

