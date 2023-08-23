Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 432.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,684,182 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 22.10% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $911,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,899,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.57. The stock had a trading volume of 309,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,678. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.65 and a 200 day moving average of $231.81. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $252.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

