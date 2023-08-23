Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,428,654 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,944,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,428,654 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 13.47% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $2,181,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,250,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,687,000 after acquiring an additional 127,599 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 178,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $19,927,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9,519.4% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 702,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,074,000 after acquiring an additional 694,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 726,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,261,000 after acquiring an additional 138,799 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.37. 1,654,390 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

