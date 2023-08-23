Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 758,194 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,139,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758,194 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.11% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $586,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 123.4% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.03. 5,449,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,445,939. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.66.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.2118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.