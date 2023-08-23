Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 758,194 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,139,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758,194 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.11% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $586,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 123.4% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.03. 5,449,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,445,939. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.66.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
