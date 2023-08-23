EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,279 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $29,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.04.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,841. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.76. The company has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,582 shares of company stock worth $1,412,594. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

