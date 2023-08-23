EOS Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $101.24 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00002238 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. EOS has a market cap of $655.22 million and $101.24 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00009198 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002670 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002687 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000916 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,100,551,666 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,558,241 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

