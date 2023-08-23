Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $200.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.70% from the stock’s previous close.

EL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $246.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.08.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $149.59 on Monday. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $147.18 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62. The company has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

