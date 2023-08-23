ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF (NYSE:HHH) Director Purchases $67,389.04 in Stock

ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 899 shares of ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.96 per share, for a total transaction of $67,389.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,571,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,171,679.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 18th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 1,200 shares of ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $89,844.00.

ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF Stock Performance

HHH traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.19. 165,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,652. ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $89.58.

About ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF

About ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF

