Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.10

Shares of Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.10 and traded as low as $1.12. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 26,968 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

