Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.10

Shares of Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.10 and traded as low as $1.12. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 26,968 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on EVOK
Evoke Pharma Stock Down 0.9 %
About Evoke Pharma
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Evoke Pharma
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.