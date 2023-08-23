ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,917,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,201,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.26% of Full Truck Alliance at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter valued at about $4,550,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,671,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,371,000 after acquiring an additional 726,583 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter worth about $697,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter worth about $265,000. 41.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

NYSE:YMM traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,044,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,765,448. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $247.87 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Full Truck Alliance Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

