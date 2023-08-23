ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 145,397 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 202.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,397 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 0.4% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $46,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.58. 2,771,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,700,320. The firm has a market cap of $137.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.91. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $243.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.07.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

