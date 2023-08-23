ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 202,561 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,561 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $24,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 865.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 207,895 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth $10,833,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $203,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $4,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,497,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,819,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $203,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSC. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ WSC traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.38. 2,671,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,012. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $582.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

