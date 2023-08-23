ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,324,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 621,137 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises 1.1% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of Duke Energy worth $127,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,363,000 after buying an additional 58,340 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.34. 2,231,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,021. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.31. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $111.36. The firm has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.05%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.83.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

