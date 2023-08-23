ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $32.68 Million Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,337 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.19% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $32,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.33. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.01 and a 52 week high of $345.80.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $359.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $429.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.38.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier purchased 875 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

