ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $75.81 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 812.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 331,803 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 295,436 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 0.6% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $75,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,787,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in FedEx by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $338,082,000 after acquiring an additional 500,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in FedEx by 19.6% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,537,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $351,226,000 after acquiring an additional 252,066 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Argus increased their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.14.

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,653,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,522. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.05. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $270.95. The stock has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

