ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 26,437 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,437 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $28,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 771.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,120 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 279,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 14,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIIB has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.59.

Biogen Trading Up 0.7 %

Biogen stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.80. The stock had a trading volume of 544,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,528. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.54 and a 200 day moving average of $284.07. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.65 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

