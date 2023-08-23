ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 356,687 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 768.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,687 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Centene worth $25,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 141.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.11.

Centene Trading Down 0.3 %

CNC stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.63. 2,927,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,569,623. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.02. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.