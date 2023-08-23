ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 727,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,394,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.36% of OGE Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,674,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,780,000 after acquiring an additional 294,759 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 98,211.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,122,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,686,000 after purchasing an additional 103,185 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,716,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,422,000 after purchasing an additional 140,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,634,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,203,000 after purchasing an additional 225,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

Shares of NYSE OGE traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.34. 1,709,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,246. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.72.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.27 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 9.99%. OGE Energy’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

