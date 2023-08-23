ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 411,014 Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 411,014 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,011,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.71% of Mercury Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 395,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 33.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 25,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,514,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,402,000 after purchasing an additional 59,053 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 656,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,566,000 after purchasing an additional 33,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mercury Systems

In other news, CEO William L. Ballhaus purchased 39,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $1,499,982.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 291,999 shares in the company, valued at $10,970,402.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $26,222.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,939.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Ballhaus acquired 39,925 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,982.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,999 shares in the company, valued at $10,970,402.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,231 shares of company stock valued at $45,165. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Stock Up 4.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRCY traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.70. 872,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,947. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.53. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.98, a PEG ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 0.93. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

