ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 78.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 659,045 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,951 shares during the period. Shell accounts for 0.3% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $37,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $2,090,000. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHEL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,992.17.

Shell Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SHEL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.73. 2,818,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,723,919. The firm has a market cap of $204.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $46.74 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.40%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

