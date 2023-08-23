ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 459,449 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459,449 shares during the quarter. Alliant Energy makes up 0.5% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.45% of Alliant Energy worth $60,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $427,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after acquiring an additional 368,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNT. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.81.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.55. 1,167,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,788. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.17. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $63.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

