ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $30.51 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 400,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,513,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TAGStone Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 61,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $705,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 125,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 46,188 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 779,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,604,000 after buying an additional 20,029 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.50. 3,723,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,287,770. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.95. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1983 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

