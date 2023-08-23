EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.50.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.8 %

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.29. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($1.02). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.58% and a negative net margin of 283.81%. The business had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.03 million. On average, analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with serious eye disorders in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. Its commercial products include YUTIQ for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU for the treatment of postoperative inflammation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.