FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,797.56

FD Technologies plc (LON:FDP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,797.56 ($22.93) and traded as low as GBX 1,536 ($19.60). FD Technologies shares last traded at GBX 1,572 ($20.06), with a volume of 17,144 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on FDP shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,331 ($29.74) price target on shares of FD Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.
FD Technologies Company Profile
FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.
