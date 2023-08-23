Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $10.63 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,926 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.72% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $10,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UCON stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.98. The company had a trading volume of 299,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,094. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $24.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average is $24.26.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.