Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $15.46 Million Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,485 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $15,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,835,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,176,000 after acquiring an additional 153,447 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,521,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,391,000 after acquiring an additional 326,859 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 226,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after acquiring an additional 73,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS COWZ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.12. 1,674,307 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average of $47.60.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.1911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.