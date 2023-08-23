Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,961 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.05% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2,393.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of FTSM traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $59.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,016. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

