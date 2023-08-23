Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $8.05 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 36.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,388 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 0.6% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $650,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.89. 3,682,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,246,646. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

