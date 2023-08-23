Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 29,036 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 102.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,036 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 468.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.19. 1,027,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,063. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $97.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2759 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

