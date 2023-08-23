Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 665 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,680 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.67.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $540.86. 1,294,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $544.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.92. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

