Financial Analysis: Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) & American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB)

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) and Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for American Rebel and Puma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Rebel 0 0 1 0 3.00 Puma 0 2 0 0 2.00

American Rebel currently has a consensus price target of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 3,132.76%. Given American Rebel’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe American Rebel is more favorable than Puma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

1.0% of American Rebel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Puma shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of American Rebel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares American Rebel and Puma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Rebel $8.45 million 0.09 -$7.14 million N/A N/A Puma N/A N/A N/A ($3.12) -21.88

Puma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Rebel.

Profitability

This table compares American Rebel and Puma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Rebel -23.27% -31.40% -21.55% Puma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

American Rebel beats Puma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides accessories, such as back-over and back-under handgun hangers, ballistic shields, safe light kits, mag minders, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits and rods. The company markets its products through regional retailers; and specialty safe, sporting goods, hunting, and firearms stores, as well as online through own website and e-commerce platforms. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, padel or netball, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell watches, glasses, safety shoes, and gaming accessories. The company sells its products through PUMA retail stores and factory outlets, as well as through online stores. It offers its products primarily under the PUMA and Cobra Golf brand names. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

