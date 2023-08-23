First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Savings Financial Group from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of FSFG opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.71. First Savings Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $24.09.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 9.45%. Equities analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 26.2% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 394,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 81,962 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.