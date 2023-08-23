First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Trading Up 0.3%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.34 and last traded at $21.31. Approximately 36,005 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 108,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.52. The company has a market cap of $450.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.85.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 3,280.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 142.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000.

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

