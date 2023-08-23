First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Trading Up 0.3%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.34 and last traded at $21.31. Approximately 36,005 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 108,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.52. The company has a market cap of $450.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.85.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
