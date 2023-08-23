First Trust Municipal High Income ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:FMHI)

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1555 per share on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

FMHI traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.23. 67,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,954. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.92. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.09 and a 12-month high of $48.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $429,000.

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

