First Trust Municipal High Income ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2023

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHIGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1555 per share on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

FMHI traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.23. 67,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,954. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.92. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.09 and a 12-month high of $48.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $429,000.

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

