FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.66

FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.66 and traded as high as $18.33. FitLife Brands shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 5,275 shares.

FitLife Brands Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.97.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, meal replacement, and energy and weight loss products.

