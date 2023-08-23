Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (PFD) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on August 31st

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

PFD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 39,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,311. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 691.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 79,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 69,143 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

