Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (PFD) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on August 31st

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
PFD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 39,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,311. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
