Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PFO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,905. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 178.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 37,027 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 158.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 23,825 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 16.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

