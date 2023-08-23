Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PFO)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

PFO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.63. 19,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,869. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $10.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. 8.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

