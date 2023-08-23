Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PFO)

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2023

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFOGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

PFO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.63. 19,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,869. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $10.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. 8.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

See Also

Dividend History for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PFO)

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.